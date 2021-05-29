dax traders know when dax 2-3 time attack to 15500 will break it DAX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) EUREX:FDAX1! ramin_trader2006 you can see dax 5 time attack to 15550 true? exprienced pro dax traders seen this pattern many times so 100% dax after break red area can fly up to new upper layer 16000 in last 3 month dax is range with low movment (when dax going up ,range or zigzag is normal) red fibo raytrace 161% show dax target =15900 (can take 4-5 day) green fibo extention show dax target =16100 (can take 10 day) we belive(according exprience and old history) dax love fibo extention (projection) more than fibo raytrace save photo,later see witch was true target all big money bank,broker,fund traders on dax (must draw on FDAX not cash dax ) use it for find dax target in coming monday AC on 4hour show sell ,so 90% we will see little down movment or range ,when AC goes down,full red =buy and new + trend must start if you have buy ,you are clever and seen main trend is very powerfull + so be patient until 16000 if you have open sell , 100% put SL on high 15605 , break this high mean new + trend started ) you can put buystop on 15600 too for hold to 16000 let see DOW futures COT open orders by larg banks and fund money managers(sorrily eurex dont publish this for fdax,we must contact them and ask them publish this,but dow and dax simmilar in order contracts ) https://prnt.