Getty Image / Dylan Buell It has been a few weeks since Tommy Pham slapped Joc Pederson due to an issue in a fantasy football league Today, he revealed his thoughts on the incident Read more BroBible articles here It has been a few weeks since Tommy Pham slapped Joc Pederson over a fantasy football dispute, but fans just got to hear from Pham today for the first time since the incident, which led to a 3 game suspension for the Cardinals outfielder.