"Mark It Zero": UBS Triggers Margin Calls For Wealthy Clients By Calling Russian Bond Collateral Worthless It's a bad day for anyone who has levered positions with Russian bonds as collateral, and very bad if your counterparty is UBS: according to Bloomberg, the largest Swiss bank UBS has triggered margin calls on some wealth management clients that use Russian bonds as collateral, after marking down the value of debt issued by the country and its corporations all the way to zero.