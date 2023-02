Micro ES eMini - Back in the same area MICRO E-MINI S&P 500 INDEX FUTURES (MAR 2023) CME_MINI:MESH2023 makerup CME_MINI:MESH2023 For the ES Micro (and full) contract, we pushed down a little further from yesterdays low ( PDL ), and made a u-turn back up around previous day close (todays open price zone).