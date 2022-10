War Breaks Out As "OPEC+ Takes On The Entire West" This time, it's war. One day after we wrote that "OPEC Is Taking On The Fed", the oil cartel did just that when it announced that it was cutting output by 2mmb/d the despite a furious diplomatic campaign by the White House hoping to avoid the inevitable, and warning that any cut would be seen as a "hostile act" by the Soros administration.