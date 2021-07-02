dowjones in comming week ,still is buy to 35500 E-MINI DOW ($5) FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT_MINI:YM1! ramin_trader2006 today as we predicted yesterday, dow goes up , exclent NFP (industrial unit employment) comes exclent ,this show industrial in US going up , in comming week until 10 july NFP can give dow + energy but in next days dow 1- go down touch EMA200 60min (green line) then again fly to 36000 2- very little in monday and thusday go down (red trend line break ,for pro traders in banks,fund mean buy signal)then fly up to 35500 ,after touch TREND BASE FIBO EXPANTION 160% comes down ,touch red trend,then fly up 3- if very big bad news comes ,after break 33200 , mean sell signal ,above 33200 looking for buy,,,dont pick sell signals advice=buylimit on green arrow with sl=80 trailstop=80 , 2021-2022 is bull market so looking for buy in deep ,hold 4-5 day ,close in new high keep monitor AC (or stoch 7.