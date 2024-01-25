Trump Paddles Fani Over Insertion Of 'Racial Animus' And Misconduct, Demands Dismissal Of Georgia Election Case Former President Donald Trump filed a motion Thursday to join his co-defendant in his Georgia election case, arguing that District Attorney Fani Willis should be disqualified over misconduct allegations, and injecting "racial animus" into the case with recent comments made at the Big Bethel AME Church following said allegations.
