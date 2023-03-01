21 Absolutely Unforgettable Facts I Learned This Week That Genuinely Fascinated Me

In 1976, Meryl Streep auditioned for the lead role in King Kong. After Streep read for the role, producer Dino De Laurentiis reportedly turned to his son, who recommended Streep for the role, and asked, in Italian, "Why did you bring me this ugly thing?" Streep speaks Italian, so she reportedly responded to De Laurentiis in Italian by apologizing that she was not beautiful enough to be in his movie.
Buzzfeed Celebrity15 подписчиков
Популярные статьи
- Kylie Jenner Shaded Kendall By Admitting That She’s “Without A Doubt” The Sister She Has The “Least In Common” With And It Just Goes To Show How Messy Their Relationship Has Always Been
- Auli'i Cravalho Just Got A Polynesian Sternum Tattoo, And The Meaning Behind It Is So Special
- B.J. Novak Dished On His Past Romance With Mindy Kaling And It Sounds Like They Really Went Through It