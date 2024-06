IAMFinbot HK Stock Robotics Research HSI will up to 19200 Hang Seng Index Futures HKEX:HSI1! IAMFinbotSMARTrend IAMFinbot HK Stock Robotics Research HSI will up to 19200 Hang Seng Index adjusted downward from the high of 19772 to the current level of 18006, initially see support, consolidation and then up to 19200 HSI .