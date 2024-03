NQ/NAS Weekly Levels and Trading Plan 03/11 - 03/15 E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures (Mar 2024) CME_MINI:NQH2024 wasiheider Weekly Plan 03/11 - 03/15 Watch for the Pivot level to get rejected or taken over this week especially after CPI release on Tuesday to get a bias for trading bullish or bearish bias Sell Below 18000 level Buy Above 18000 level.