SPX - Santa Ralliers: You Better Keep Your Eyes On The Clock E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES CME_MINI_DL:ES1! LordWrymouth In previous threads looking at SPY: SPY - Did We Bottom, Or Is Manipulation Coming? Nasdaq Nasdaq Futes - You Wanted a Dip For That 'Santa Rally,' Aye? And ES SPX ES - Welcome To The Fourth Quarter Rodeo We've noted that both the extreme bear and extreme bull cases are dubious.