NASDAQ Nearing the End of Primary 3 - Elliott Wave Forecasts E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! EricIker As the NASDAQ 100 approaches the likely top of Primary ((3)) I'm left seeing many possibilities that suggest majorly sideways price action for the next few weeks to months; however, an extension of Intermediate (5) is possible, which would be quite bullish for that period instead.