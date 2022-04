SPX - .618 Fib Retrace. E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! DHLawrence Hello The becent bottom level is the fifth int he series of retracement levels… a reasonable spot for a reversal… i wonder how it lines up with hte fib levels? And ill be honest, i tweaked the starting point of the fib retracement tools.