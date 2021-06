Assad Elected Through 2028 After Predictable Landslide Syria Election, Denounced By West This week war-torn Syria took to the voting polls and as expected the result was a landslide victory for Syrian President Bashar Assad, ushering in a fourth seven-year term after he came to power in the year 2000 after the death of his father Hafez, who had been the Syrian Arab Republic's first strongman Baath ruler going back to 1971.