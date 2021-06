Pornstar Goes Viral After Using Ben Graham's 'Investing Bible' To Promote New Sh*tcoin Back in October, before "meme stocks" had become "a thing" and a share of GME could be purchased for less than $15, we noted that former porn star Lana Rhoades had apparently stumbled on to a new, potentially more lucrative, line of work: pitching 'trading seminars' and other products (up to and including s***coins).