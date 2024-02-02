The Tip of the American Spear? How the United Kingdom Could Pursue Military Specialization

For all but the biggest countries, this century is going to be one of hard choices. Britain’s armed forces face fundamental questions, but the most crucial is: Can the United Kingdom continue to possess “full-spectrum” military capability? Can it undertake every kind of military operation, on land, in the air, and at sea, and do so if necessary independent of any other nation? Unfortunately, the answer is no.
