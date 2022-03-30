Jairo González speaks at "Dominicana Inteligente: Tech Talk Event 2022" on advances in Blockchain and FinTech technologies The CEO of the Harvest Trading Cap business group will launch its own Fintech and Blockchain ecosystem MIAMI, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of the celebration of Dominicana Inteligente: Tech Talk Event 2022 organized every year by the prestigious Mercado Magazine, the CEO of the Dominican firm Harvest Trading Cap, Jairo Gonzalez MA, spoke about the imminent adaptation of traditional markets to an investment model through new Blockchain and FinTech technologies.