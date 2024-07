mgc1 Micro Gold Futures COMEX_MINI:MGC1! Bentayga My external Structure 15min Time Frame is Bullish (buys), my internal structure within my range was bearish (sells) as it was in the pulling back phase, we can now see that the pullback is over as we now have a CHOCH, (Change of Character), so now external and internal order flow is Bullish (buys) we can now look at LTF (Lower Time Frame) which will be the 1 minute for entry.