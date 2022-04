Dax Futures (FDAX1!), H1 Potential for a drop! DAX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) EUREX:FDAX1! Genesiv Type: Bearish drop! Resistance : 14893 Pivot: 14683 Support : 14346 Preferred case: With price expected to reverse off the ichimoku cloud resistance, we have a bearish bias that price will drop to our support at 14346 in line with the 78.