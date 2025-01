Update on COPPER Futures: Bull Pennant Copper Futures COMEX_DL:HG1! Notbadchad I posted an idea on HG1! HG1! last year where I identified a channel that futures were trading in and made a plan to trade the copper index fund CPER while it was in the channel and trade the Copper miners ETF COPX when it broke out to capture asset appreciation as well as dividends.