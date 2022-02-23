Kolanovic Warns Of "Non-linear Commodity Price Increases" Gone is the Marko Kolanovic who, week after week after week would tell clients to buy the dip - and that's just in 2022 - as the S&P finally entered a correction earlier today after the latest plunge in stocks, and in his place we had a brief glimpse of this strange, crticial-thinking and skeptical creature that we haven't seen since some time in 2017 when the Croatian quant last dared to ask unpleasant questions or deliver non-goalseeked narratives that not all is well in an artificial market propped up thanks to trillions in liquidity injections.