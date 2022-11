Bankman-Fried Faces SEC Probe, FTX Assets Frozen By Bahamas Regulator Update (1945ET): Things just went to '11' for the Dem darling crypto billionaire as Bloomberg reports that, according to a person familiar with the matter, Sam Bankman-Fried is being investigated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission for potential violations of securities rules as the regulator deepens its probe into his crumbling FTX crypto empire.