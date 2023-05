SPX & NADSAQ | KRE Fear Low | FOMC| AMD NVDA| Technical Analysis E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! ArcadiaTrading Red flag 1: SP:SPX & SKILLING:NASDAQ did not break close above Key resistance yesterday New fear low in AMEX:KRE regional banks, fear of snowing balling into something substantial NASDAQ:AMD poor Q2 guidance down 6% AH dragging NASDAQ:NVDA to break its 280 support.