(여자)아이들((G)I-DLE) - 'TOMBOY' Official Music Video Composed by 소연, Pop Time, JENCI Lyrics by 소연 Arranged by Pop Time, JENCI, 소연 Look at you 넌 못 감당해 날 Ya took off hook 기분은 Coke like brrr Look at my toe 나의 Ex 이름 Tattoo I got to drink up now 네가 싫다 해도 좋아 Why are you cranky, boy? 뭘 그리 찡그려 너 Do you want a blond barbie doll? It’s not here, I’m not a doll 미친 연이라 말해 What’s the loss to me ya 사정없이 까보라고 You’ll lose to me ya 사랑 그깟 거 따위 내 몸에 상처 하나도 어림없지 너의 썩은 내 나는 향수나 뿌릴 바엔 Ye I’m a Tomboy (Umm ah umm) Ye I’ll be the Tomboy (Umm ah) This is my attitude Ye I’ll be the Tomboy I don’t wanna play this ping pong I would rather film a Tik Tok Your mom raised you as a prince But this is queendom, right? I like dancing, I love ma friends Sometimes we swear without cigarettes I like to eh on drinking whiskey I won’t change it, what the hell? 미친 척이라 말해 What’s the loss to me ya 사정없이 씹으라고 You’re lost to me ya 사랑 그깟 거 따위 내 눈에 눈물 한 방울 어림없지 너의 하찮은 말에 미소나 지을 바엔 Ye I’m a Tomboy (Umm ah umm) Ye I’ll be the Tomboy (Umm ah) This is my attitude Ye I’ll be the Tomboy Said you get it? You get the song right, you’ll get what I mean “Tomboy” La la la la la la la la la La la la la la la la la la La la la la la la la la la La la la la la la la la la (Three, two, one) It’s neither man nor woman Man nor woman It’s neither man nor woman (Just me I-DLE) It’s neither man nor woman Man nor woman It’s neither man nor woman (Just me loving Tomboy) (G)I-DLE Official YouTube: http://www.