20.000 $ profit per contract on wheat WHEAT FUTURES (MAY 2022) CBOT:ZWK2022 zweiprozent swing trade on wheat moved up 400 points (50$ per point) the original setup was a strong COT buy signal in order to protect the limit up position i am exiting trades in the morning and rebuy them after the pullback either at the POC or above a triangle high similar pattern on corn .