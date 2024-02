VIX (FEB or MARCH) --> still indicating to go up CBOE VOLATILITY INDEX (VIX) FUTURES (FEB 2024) CBOE_DLY:VXG2024 Vixbot Trade for 12th Feb 2024 - 13th Feb 2024 (Mon and Tues) With CPI data release on Tuesday, SPX is just slightly above the 5000 threshold (subject to how long it is able to hold) and SPX Monthly Option expiration on Friday.