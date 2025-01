Lower 48 Polar Blast Coldest "Since 1994" As Global Warming Alarmists Go Silent After years of "unprecedented man-made global boiling" propaganda pushed by woke scientists, far-left corporate media outlets, grifting 'green' billionaires, and climate change warrior non-profits, Al Gore and Greta Thunberg have a lot of explaining to do after this January across the Lower 48 could shape up to be one of the coldest in years if not decades.