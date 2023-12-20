SPX Dead Cat Bounce ? E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES CME_MINI_DL:ES1! BackQuant SPX Higher for Longer? Dead-Cat Bounce? Just the Christmas Rally? Could be a number of things With FED Liquidity increasing and quantitative easing in the US, this may be sustained OR the 'soft landing' theme that has been thrown around for weeks can just be a good big dose of hopeium In the realm of seasonality, SPX doesn't perform overly well during the first months of the year, so it is more than likely that once Dec.