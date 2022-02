Wall Street's Biggest Bear Warns Stocks Are About To Be Hammered By A "Polar Vortex" Of Collapsing Growth While Goldman's permabullish chief equity strategist David Kostin is only just now catching down to where other prominent Wall Street bears have been for weeks and on Friday finally capitulated, cutting his year-end S&P target (which he hiked just three months ago) from 5,100 to 4,900 while warning that in a recession the broad index could plunge as low as 3,600.