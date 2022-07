Potential Bullish Continuation NIKKEI 225 INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) OSE:NK2251! desmondlzw Preference: On the H4, with price bouncing off the ichimoku cloud and moving in an ascending trend channel, we have a bullish bias that price will continue to rise from the pivot at 26880 in line with the pullback support and 50% fibonacci retracement to the 1st resistance at 28410 in line with the multiple swing high and 100% fibonacci projection .