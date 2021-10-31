The Loud House: Cooked! Season 3 Volume 2-Giveaway

Lincoln Loud and his family return once again in The Loud House: Cooked! – Season 3, Volume 2 DVD! In the Emmy Award-winning Animated Series, the third season of The Loud House sees the Loud kids helping their father with his new restaurant, Luna entering a song-writing contest, Lori and Bobby bringing their crazy families together for the first time on Thanksgiving dinner, and much more! The Loud House: Cooked! – Season 3, Volume 2 will be available on DVD from Paramount Home Entertainment and Nickelodeon Home Entertainment on November 2, 2021, for the suggested retail price of $13.