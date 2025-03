Wall Street Finally Admits DOGE's Work To "Detox" Government Is Critical, But Will Be Brutally Painful Almost two years ago we revealed "The $1 Trillion "Stealth Stimulus" Behind Bidenomics", which for the sake of brevity we exposed as budget-busting, debt-funded "stimulus" payments that flowed straight into the "government spending/investment" line item of the GDP ledger, providing a powerful and instant boost to GDP (through extremely inefficient and corrupt allocation of resources by govt bureaucrats), which cost $1 trillion in Federal debt every 100 days.