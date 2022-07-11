Nyxoah Receives FDA IDE Approval to Initiate the ACCCESS Study of Genio® in Complete Concentric Collapse Patients REGULATED INFORMATIONINSIDE INFORMATION Nyxoah Receives FDA IDE Approval to Initiate the ACCCESS Study of Genio® in Complete Concentric Collapse Patients First ACCCESS patient expected to be implanted in Q4 2022 Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – July 11, 2022, 8:00am CET / 2:00am ET – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) (“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced that the U.