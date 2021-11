FTC Demands Wal-Mart, Amazon & Others Participate In Supply-Chain Probe Shortly after President Biden sat down with top executives from Wal-Mart, a handful of regional grocers and others to hold a "round table" to discuss "supply chain" issues, the FTC announced Monday afternoon that it would launch an investigation into the factors contributing to these types of disruptions, which have been blamed for contributing to inflation by helping to drive up prices.