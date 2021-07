White House Transfers Its First Gitmo Detainee To Morocco In Effort To Shut Down Facility On Monday the Biden White House announced its first transfer of a detainee from Guantanamo Bay as part of previously reported plans to "quietly" pursue a permanent closure of the high secure military prison which since 9/11 has controversially housed 'terror masterminds' as well as suspects rounded up in the wake of the 2001 invasion of Afghanistan.