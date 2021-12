Getty Image / Dan Sanger Cincinnati was selected for the College Football Playoff on Sunday Kirk Herbstreit is using that to pretend the Group of 5 actually gets a fair shot in the playoff Read more BroBible articles here After years of using his platform on ESPN to campaign for the superiority of Power 5 schools, Kirk Herbstreit has chosen to use Cincinnati’s spot in the College Football Playoff as proof that the deck isn’t stacked against the Group of 5.