Did The President Of Robinhood Dump All His AMC Stock Right Before They Restricted Trading It may seem like ancient history now, but back in January the great WallStreetBets short squeeze was all the rage, having sent heavily shorted meme stocks like GME and AMC to unprecedented heights as millions of retail daytraders used their Robinhood account to pile on and buy in wave after seemingly endless wave in the process crushing reputable hedge funds such as Melvin Capital which needed multi-billion capital infusions to avoid being margin called to death.