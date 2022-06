Wellen’s remarkable Seawool fabric is made in part from recycled (pulverized) oyster shells and recycled plastic bottles that become incredibly soft This ‘Eat Wild Oysters’ t-shirt from Wellen in partnership with Seaborn Oyster Company in Charleston, SC is both incredibly soft but also amazing in design Read more GEAR articles here One of my biggest completely irrational but slightly-realistic fears in life is developing one of those late-in-life allergies to shellfish.