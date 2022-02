S&P Futures $ES MacD Signal cross on the Weekly $SPY $SPX E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! LadyAmalthea12 S&P Futures $ES MacD Signal Line cross on the Weekly So I’m definitely a TA nerd … and this is an exciting Technical alert that typically signals a return to the mean… When the signal line (orange) crosses down, that would be the first place I even consider starting a long position.