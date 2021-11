Former Obama Doctor: "White House Is Doing Everything They Can To Hide Biden's Obvious Cognitive Decline" Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News, Congressman Ronny Jackson, who was the former White House physician under Presidents Obama and Trump declared Wednesday that the reason Joe Biden has avoided cognitive exams is because he would have “failed miserably,” and his team “didn’t do it because they know, if they do it, you don’t ask questions that you don’t want the answers to.