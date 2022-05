WHEAT Bullish Bias! Buy! WHEAT FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT:ZW1! TopTradingSignals Hello,Traders! WHEAT is trading below a key horizontal level And has formed a kind of a bullish triangle Which paired with the coming food shortages Make me bullish on this commodity And I that after the bullish breakout The price will move higher to retest the peak above Buy! Like, comment and subscribe to boost your trading! See other ideas below too!.