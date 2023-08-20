What A Steel: Biden Scrambles To Sell Off Trump's Uninstalled Border Wall Before 'Finish It Act' Passes Looking for a good deal on steel fencing material that could otherwise help maintain America's border (and therefore national) security? Look no further! The Biden administration has been hawking sections of Donald Trump's border wall on a government military surplus website called GovPlanet - where they've auctioned off 81 batches of square structural tubing and steel columns since April, the Daily Mail reports.