When the thing you’re best known for is having great big hair, chopping it off might be considered the ultimate sacrifice, but one generous young man recently turned lopping off his legendary locks into an opportunity to better the lives of others.
When the thing you’re best known for is having great big hair, chopping it off might be considered the ultimate sacrifice, but one generous young man recently turned lopping off his legendary locks into an opportunity to better the lives of others.
Свежие комментарии