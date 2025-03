White House Promotes 2 IRS Whistleblowers Who Exposed Tax Agency's Favoritism For Hunter Biden Authored by Mark Tapscott via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Two IRS agents who risked their careers by blowing the whistle on the tax agency’s treatment of former President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, are being promoted to top jobs in the Treasury Department, according to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).