Animal Kingdom Recap: Cuff Break — The Codys Implode After Pope's Arrest

OK, now it really feels like the beginning of the end for Animal Kingdom. In Sunday’s game-changing “Gethsemane,” the Codys circled the wagons around Pope and retained a high-priced attorney to accompany him when he turned himself in for assault.

