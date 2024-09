$5 Billion Per Day Nightmare Looms Amid Rising Risk Of Paralyzing US Port Strikes Goldman analysts have created a framework specifying that if the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) and the US Maritime Alliance (USMX)—a coalition of port operators and carriers—fail to reach a new contract agreement in three days (or by the end of September 30), a strike along East and Gulf Coast ports could erupt, jeopardizing $5 billion in daily international trade.