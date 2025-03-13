Politics
Democrats’ Dilemma and Trump’s Champagne Logic

A potential government shutdown looms, Wall Street tumbles amid Trump’s escalating trade war, massive Democratic crowds turn out for 83-year-old Bernie Sanders, and the big question: Is the Trump administration flirting with fascism? I talked to the great Jessica Yellin, the proprietor of the must-read News Not Noise newsletter, about all of these topics this afternoon.

