InnoSkel awarded Innovation Passport by the UK MHRA for the treatment of a rare bone disorder InnoSkel awarded Innovation Passport by the UK MHRA for the treatment ofa rare bone disorder First step in the recent UK MHRA initiative to accelerate the development and access to innovative medicines in the UK Designation recognizes the potential of InnoSkel’s lead programfor pediatric patients with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita (SEDc) Nice, France,16 December2021– InnoSkel (the “Company”), a pioneering biotechnology company developing transformative therapies for the unmet needs of individuals with rare bone disorders, today announced that it has been awarded an Innovation Passport under the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s (MHRA) Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP), to pursue accelerated patient access for its first-in-class treatment for spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita (SEDc), a type II collagen disorder.