COVID-19 Infection Increases Risk Of Autoimmune Diseases By Up To 30 Percent: Study Authored by George Citroner via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), (Juan Gaertner/Shutterstock) Surviving COVID-19 may leave you at heightened risk of developing debilitating autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and lupus for up to a year after infection, according to new research.