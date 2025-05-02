NQ 4/28/2025 - 5/2/2025 weekly profile and target E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures (Jun 2025) CME_MINI:NQM2025 dlaniarham2001 this week like i mention should be risk low and will have a lot of volatility because of news on this week so Monday and Tuesday could good for trade and Wednesday and Thursday and Friday maybe be hard to control but our bais is bullish for this week like same previous week and only trade we will take will be buy because of our bais why our bais is bullish? because of higher time frame weekly and daily and 4 hour order flow is bullish and also if we look 20 days back we will see that highest of 20 days back is so close so i that will be our target for this week and that is my idea .